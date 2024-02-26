Lenovo has unveiled a proof-of-concept laptop with a borderless, transparent screen, a transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating footpad design.

Dubbed the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, Lenovo says the 17.3-inch screen laptop “effortlessly exudes a sense of high-tech simplicity, elevating the user’s overall experience”.

“The brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content, the transparent screen opens new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content.”

Being able to see through a laptop screen is clever tech. The proof-of-concept technology is certainly within the realm of possibility. Transparent TVs have existed for years and have found a niche, such as in advertising displays in shop windows. You could mount them on window frames and have a TV double as a glass window.

However transparent TV have not been a runaway success and remain more a niche market.

It’s harder to fathom the use case for a laptop with a see-through screen though. Lenovo hints at it being around augmented reality where the physical surroundings in front of you is superimposed with the screen contents.

Maybe it could be used as an auto queue reader when placed between you and a camera or phone camera? You could stare down the lens when reading.

The use case isn’t strong for a transparent laptop yet until Lenovo enlightens us. At the moment, it’s clever tech with a novelty value.

Lenovo also showcased a smartphone adaptative display concept that it previously unveiled at Lenovo Tech World ’23 that curves to fit the shape of your wrist. It was built in partnership with Motorola and can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs.

“Lenovo and Motorola are highlighting new generative AI concepts that will enhance device customisation to provide users with a truly one-of-kind experience,” the company says.

Bendable adaptive displays are not new. Hewlett Packard demonstrated the concept in the early 2010’s at its labs at an event I attended and even signed a deal to provide them to the US military. Their concept was to, say, display pages of an electronic manual on your arm such as a circuit diagram that you could view while you had a screw driver in the other.

The sophistication and colour capability of Lenovo’s and Motorola’s modern version is way past what was possible around 2013. We’ll have to see whether people want to place these devices on their arms because they haven’t yet. Maybe a blood pressure reader with the result displayed on your arm?

AI-powered laptops

There was no shortage of today devices with Lenovo also showcasing an updated range of business laptops powered by Intel core processors with Intel vPro and Windows 11, and AI hardware and software solutions.

They were the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4.

Lenovo says AI is deployed to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences.

“With an ever-increasing selection of software applications that benefit from the dedicated AI acceleration support, users can enjoy new and enhanced proficiencies across broad areas of usability and productivity.”

The laptops come with the new Windows Copilot dedicated key and have Copilot infused within its workings.

Lenovo says Copilot works across many different apps on Windows 11 to control settings. “Save time with tasks including summarising web pages and emails. Quickly access the AI companion with one press of the Copilot key.”