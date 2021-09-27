HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Set To Launch Five Laptops Tomorrow 

Lenovo Set To Launch Five Laptops Tomorrow 

By | 27 Sep 2021

Lenovo will be unveiling five new laptops at a launch event in China tomorrow. 

According to Gizmodo China, the five new laptops were the Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Edition, Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Ryzen Edition, YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition, Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 Ryzen Edition, and Xiaoxin Air 14. 

The launch was made known by the company itself in an official poster.

The company said that all of its devices will come with a pre-installed Windows 11 operating system.  

Last month, Microsoft had confirmed that its operating system would be given out to eligible devices at no cost.  

 

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Daughter Back Now Huawei Wants To Have A Crack At 6G
Amazon Launching Something New This Week
US probing US$15 billion Zoom deal for “foreign participation”
Lenovo Investing Billions In Services As PC Market Changes
Lenovo Launches New Windows 11 Notebooks, Plus Chromebook
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
NSW Premier Outlines Freedom Dates and More
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Daughter Back Now Huawei Wants To Have A Crack At 6G
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
JBL Headphones Now $79 At Coles As Summer Speaker War Breaks Out
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Preview Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pops Up On Google Play
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Get ready to rumble! The new V10+ subwoofer from M&K Sound mark a healthy step forward in sound tech, delivering...
Read More