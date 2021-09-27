Lenovo will be unveiling five new laptops at a launch event in China tomorrow.

According to Gizmodo China, the five new laptops were the Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Core Edition, Xiaoxin Pro 14 2021 Ryzen Edition, YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition, Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 Ryzen Edition, and Xiaoxin Air 14.

The launch was made known by the company itself in an official poster.

The company said that all of its devices will come with a pre-installed Windows 11 operating system.

Last month, Microsoft had confirmed that its operating system would be given out to eligible devices at no cost.