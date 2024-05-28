Lenovo is believed to be expanding its Legion Go handheld gaming PC range with a new Lite version, in an effort to provide consumers with a more budget-friendly option.

According to speculation by website Zaman Österreich, the Lite will be a powered-down version of the Legion Go.

The Lite version is tipped to come with a Ryzen Z1 series processor, opposed to an AMD Ryzen Z1 APU chipset in the original, but it remains unclear if this will be a Z1 Extreme or a toned-down Z1 CPU.

It will likely feature the same RDNA 3 iGPU with fewer CUs (compute units), and a smaller build which will result in a smaller screen.

The original Legion Go retails for A$1,499.95. The cheaper Lite version will allow it to better compete alongside the ASUS ROG Ally.

One possible challenge for this new Lite version is the competition it’s set to face. Brands such as ASUS already offer similar features on their gaming PCs at competitive prices. The ASUS ROG Ally currently costs A$1,299 from the official ASUS website.

Further details and specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the official announcement, which is yet to be confirmed.

Lenovo has slowly been expanding its Legion Go lineup to cater towards a growing demand for portable gaming devices.

Additionally, ASUS has recently announced a new ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is on its way, which puts pressure on Lenovo to compete more directly with it.

Called the ‘ASUS ROG Ally 2024,’ it’s expected to be a subtle refresh of the original ROG Ally, with a minor overhaul.

It’s claimed to come with the same hardware set-up as the original, including the same Ryzen Z1 chip, and is expected to pack features such as access to any game library available on Windows, dual-fan design with zero-gravity cooling, full HD 120Hz display with 500nits peak brightness, USB-C fast charging support, fingerprint reader integrated with the power button, and Windows 11 home operating system.