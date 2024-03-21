Lenovo has launched its Yoga Pro 9 laptop with the Mini LED display option, now live on Lenovo’s official website, reports Gizmochina.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 16s 2024 Extreme Edition, named the Yoga Pro 9 16IMH9 for the global market, offers a selection of configuration operations.

Users can choose between the 14th generation Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. Both include an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and an integrated Intel Arc Graphics.

The laptop offers four different options – the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070 and Intel Arc integrated graphics.

The RTX 4050 comes with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, while the RTX 4060, RTX 4070 have 8GB.

In addition, the dedicated GPUs have a TDP of 100W.

It weighs around 1.93-2.05 Kg based on different versions.

Users can choose between the 16-inch IPS LCD and Mini LED panels displays. Both come with a 3.2K (3200×2000), 165 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut rating, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The Mini LED version reaches 600 nits when displaying SDR content and 1200 nits in HDR content, while the IPS version is rated for 400 nits.

An optional OGS touch support and glossy or anti-glare finish for all the display versions is available.

It has a dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots (up to 1TB) storage capacity and 16GB/32GB/64GB LPDDR5x memory (soldered or non upgradable).

This laptop comes with an 84Whr battery. Lenovo says the battery reaches 50% in 30 minutes.

Models with integrated graphics offer a total of four speakers – 2W x2 (woofers), and 2W x2 (tweeters).

Models with dedicated graphics offer four woofers and a total of six speakers. All the models come with Dolby Atmos support and Smart Amplifier.