Home > Latest News > Lenovo On A Roll Big Questions About Impact Of Tariffs & DeepSeek AI

Lenovo On A Roll Big Questions About Impact Of Tariffs & DeepSeek AI

By | 17 Feb 2025

Chinese PC company Lenovo is believed to have benefitted from ‘better than expected PC sales’ claims analysts with the Companies Motorola smartphones also surging in demand.

The big question for the board is how will US tariffs on China impact the Company who are the world’s #1 PC brand, with the possibility that popular notebook brands sold in Australia could rise significantly in the future due to the tariffs and a weak Australian dollar coupled with rising logistic costs.

Questions are also being asked as to whether Lenovo will build the Chinese developed DeepSeek AI offering into their PCs alongside Microsoft’s Copilot and Googles Gemini.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

Kay Hian a UOB analyst based in Singapore claims that Lenovo Group’s fiscal 3Q results look ‘solid’ she claims that U.S. tariffs remain a risk, however she does point out that all PC players will be affected, as most brands still heavily rely on assembly capacity in China.

Analysts estimate that Lenovo could face a 10%-15% impact on its bottom line for every additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

“Nevertheless, if every player ends up being impacted, it is likely that the costs will be transferred to the customers, and could cause a slight impact to PC shipment,” they say.

Some analysts are questioning whether Chinese brands spanning PCs, smartphones and appliances will be forced to build DeepSeek, which has already been banned in some countries including being installed on Government devices in Australia to install the low cost Chinese AI software onto devices.

UOB analysts Johnny Yum and Colin Lee claim that Lenovo Group could be a key beneficiary of DeepSeek’s breakthrough, claiming that the cheaper and more accessible AI features introduced by DeepSeek could encourage more enterprises, especially small- and mid-sized ones, to start investing in AI equipment.

This could accelerate replacement demand for both PCs and servers, the analysts claim.

Lenovo recently incorporated DeepSeek’s AI model into its in-house AI assistant and is reportedly having more collaboration with the AI startup.

UOB maintains a buy call on Lenovo and raises its target price.

The stock is HK$12.62 haven risen almost 29% during the past 12 months.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Lenovo Legion Go S Is Powered By SteamOS
CES 2025: Lenovo’s New Yoga Positions
CES 2025: $5K Plus Rollable Notebook Revealed By Lenovo
CES 2025: Dell Rolls The Dice On Massive Rebranding
CES 2025:LG Has Another Crack At Notebooks New Models Have AI & Old Components
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Garmin Launches Rugged Tactix 8 Smartwatch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/
Spotify To Launch More Expensive Music Pro Subscription Tier
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/
Amazon Delays AI-Powered Alexa Unveiling
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/
Netflix rolls back Apple TV integration
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/
Residentia Restructures Commercial Appliance Division Two Let Go
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Garmin Launches Rugged Tactix 8 Smartwatch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Garmin has launched one of its toughest-ever smartwatches, the Tactix 8, available in 47mm and 51mm case sizes. Built to...
Read More