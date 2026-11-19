Leaked images suggest Lenovo could be preparing a more affordable addition to its Legion Go gaming handheld range.

The device, reportedly called the Lenovo Legion Go Beam, has emerged in leaked images published by Windows Latest and appears to sacrifice some premium features in favour of a simpler, potentially cheaper design.

Lenovo has not officially confirmed the product but its appearance suggests the company is looking to attract gamers who have been priced out of the increasingly expensive handheld gaming PC market.

The Legion Go Beam has a white exterior with lime-green accents, integrated controllers and noticeably thick bezels surrounding its display.

It retains the familiar textured grips and shoulder buttons found on Lenovo’s existing handhelds, but several features appear to have been removed leading to speculation this model will be cheaper.

Some of the missing features include the touchpad seen on the Legion Go S, and the images show just one USB-C port instead of two. The D-pad also looks more basic than Lenovo’s other models.

A microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack appear to remain.

The design also features front-facing stereo speakers and repositioned analogue sticks.

The question remains around what powers the device.

Neither the processor, memory capacity, screen specifications nor battery size have been revealed. It is also unclear whether Lenovo intends to use Windows 11 or SteamOS.

The name Beam has prompted speculation that the device could be designed primarily for game streaming or cloud gaming, potentially explaining its relatively modest cooling arrangements.

The green accents have also raised questions about a possible connection with Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem, although there is no evidence of an official partnership.

Gaming handhelds have become increasingly expensive, with rising memory and component costs putting pressure on both manufacturers and consumers.

Lenovo’s Legion Go 2 has seen its price climb substantially, with high-end configurations reportedly reaching US$1,999 in the US market.

It is considerable investment for a portable gaming device, particularly when consumers can purchase a conventional gaming console for less.

A more affordable Legion Go could also appeal to students, commuters and PC gamers wanting to play their existing game libraries while travelling.

Lenovo has traditionally used CES in Las Vegas to showcase new gaming hardware.

CES 2027 is scheduled for January and could be when the company officially introduces the Legion Go Beam.

However, there is no confirmed announcement date, Australian release schedule or pricing information.

Main image credit: Windows Latest.