By | 14 Mar 2024

Lenovo’s Legion Y700 (2023) gaming tablet was launched in China last year, and the company has revealed it will made available globally.

In particular, the device will be available in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia first, then make its way to other select markets later. It’s unclear if Australia is included in the list.

There won’t be changes made to the global version, meaning it will still be built around a 144Hz 8.8-inch IPS LCD panel, with a 1,600 x 2,560 pixel resolution.

It comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, however, HDR content won’t appear as good on an OLED display.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with a choice of 12GB/256GB memory or 16GB/512GB. Storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

It has a 13MP main camera, as well as a 2MP macro unit on the back. Additionally, there’s an 8MP front facing shooter. It also runs on a 6,550mAh battery, that supports 45W wired charging.

The tablet has the Legion ColdFront passive cooling solution, complete with a dedicated vapour chamber. It also sports 2x USB-C ports, one supporting the DisplayPort 1.4 standard to connect an external display.

The tablet will start selling in EMEA countries this month. Availability for other regions has yet to be revealed.



