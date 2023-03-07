Lenovo has confirmed it will launch its first slew of Yoga 2023 laptops in April.

While there are no more concrete details, such as model specs or an exact launch date, the company did reveal at last month’s Mobile World Congress that the L13 Yoga Gen 4, and the X13 Yoga Gen 4 are among this year’s models.

The Yoga 14s, 13s, and Yoga Pro 13s Carbon, are also expected to be launched next month.

The advertising suggests that the 13th Gen Intel processors will be in all 2023 Yoga models.