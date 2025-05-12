Lenovo has lifted the lid on its latest flagship gaming laptop, the Legion 9i at Tech World Shanghai 2025, touting it as a device built for both gamers and game makers.

With high-end hardware, advanced AI capabilities, and optional 3D display tech, the new 18-inch machine is designed to handle AAA titles and professional-grade creative workloads.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, the Legion 9i supports up to 192GB of DDR5 RAM and a massive 8TB of SSD storage.

Its 18” PureSight display offers 4K resolution with an optional 2K 3D mode that delivers glasses-free 3D via eye-tracking and a lenticular lens. Gamers can also switch between ultra-high refresh rates – up to 440Hz at FHD.

Artificial intelligence is integrated heavily throughout the device. Lenovo’s LA3-P AI chip and AI Engine+ dynamically optimise performance, while Lenovo Legion Space enhances immersion with synced RGB lighting and sound.

AI features like Game Coach and Game Clip Master also assist players with performance tips and content creation.

The device’s forged carbon fibre lid makes each unit unique while shaving weight, and an advanced Coldfront: Vapor cooling system ensures the 280W power load remains cool and quiet even under pressure.

Also unveiled was the Legion 18” Armored Backpack II, designed to complement the Legion 9i with EVA-moulded protection, dedicated gear pockets, and comfort-focused ergonomics.

The Legion 9i will launch globally from June, starting at €4,499 (A$7,800). Australian pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.