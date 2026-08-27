Lenovo has launched a new Android-powered Legion gaming handheld designed primarily for cloud gaming and low-latency streaming from a Windows PC.

The Legion C700 features a 7.82-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling and peak brightness of 500 nits.

Unlike Lenovo’s more powerful Windows-based Legion Go handhelds, the C700 uses a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor because demanding PC games are streamed rather than processed locally.

Its standout feature is Lenovo’s proprietary Legion Stream technology, which uses an included USB dongle and companion software to connect directly to a Windows PC.

Lenovo says this allows users to stream locally installed PC games without an internet connection. However, a direct connection between the handheld and host computer is still required.

Under laboratory conditions using a Legion Y9000P laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, Lenovo recorded latency as low as 10 milliseconds at 1080p and 120Hz. Real-world performance will depend on the host PC and connection conditions.

The C700 also supports Tencent’s Start cloud gaming service, although that platform operates primarily in mainland China.

Controls include magnetic TMR joysticks intended to reduce stick drift, Hall-effect triggers, an eight-way directional pad and customisable rear and shoulder buttons. RGB lighting surrounds the analogue sticks, while vibration motors and a six-axis gyroscope are also included.

The handheld runs Android 16 and offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, microSD expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Buyers can choose between 6GB or 8GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Its 8,000mAh battery is rated for up to nine hours of streaming. The device weighs 556 grams and measures 14.9mm thick.

Lenovo has not announced Australian pricing or availability. The Legion C700 will launch in China on September 8 for 2,199 yuan (around A$456). An introductory price of 1,999 yuan converts to approximately A$415.