Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group has hired former IBM director for hardware systems, industrial market, North America, Sinisa Nikolic to head up its Asia Pacific High Performance Computing and AI division.

“As data consumption by individuals and businesses exponentially grows, infrastructure solutions to support these changing needs are simultaneously evolving,” Nikolic said.

“The pandemic has accelerated this rapid transformation and increased the appetite for businesses to maximise data insights, be it to better personalise services in retail or conduct large-scale research in medicine.

“I am thrilled to be joining an industry leader like Lenovo ISG at such an exciting time in their own evolution, and helping businesses unlock new opportunities within HPC and AI.”

Nikolic will be based in Singapore and will report to Sumir Bhatia, president of Lenovo ISG, Asia Pacific.

“Our organisation has revitalised under a new banner as Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group to demonstrate that our business reach and impact goes far beyond the data centre,” Bhatia said.

“We are excited for this next stage in our evolution and warmly welcome Sinisa, who will no doubt help us in our mission to continue delivering smarter technology for all.”