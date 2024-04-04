Aiming to capture more of the gaming market from the likes of MSI and ASUS, Dell with their Alienware models and Acer with their Predator machines, Lenovo has released a new range of Legion models that deliver high-performance with Lenovo claiming that they recognise that to get sales their new machines they need to “effortlessly handle AAA games while managing overheating issues”.

Exclusive to the Intel-based Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 5i, Lenovo has introduced the Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” thermal solution in an effort to achieve this.

By transforming the airflow within the chassis and channelling hot air from the chips through a central hyperbaric chamber, the Legion “Coldfront: Hyper” system optimises heat exchange.

The bottom D-cover ensures that hot air remains separate from the cold air drawn in by dual fans, resulting in cooler hardware and higher framerates for gamers.

Also found on Lenovo LOQ laptops, the new hyperchamber thermal technology keeps processors cooler, drawing out up to an additional 25W of power in Extreme Mode while keeping skin temperatures up to 2°C cooler, and lowering fan noise by up to 2dB compared to its last generation.

The latest Lenovo gaming lineup introduces fully user-customizable AI-assisted performance boosts, setting a new standard for peak power efficiency and unparalleled gaming experiences. The latest generation of Lenovo’s Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops come equipped with the Lenovo LA AI Core Chips, enabling higher FPS and improved power efficiency, ensuring that gamers have access to top-tier gaming experiences.

The new PC portfolio includes:

Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, Gen 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16”, Gen 9), and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, Gen 9): For gamers needing a laptop for games and STEM apps.

Lenovo Legion 9i (16″, Gen 9): Groundbreaking design for high-level gaming and content creation.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”, Gen 9) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”, Gen 9): Offering the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen performance.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: Providing top-tier gaming tower PC horsepower.

Also new this year:

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9, and Lenovo LOQ 15AHP9 laptops, alongside the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRR9 for gamers starting their ascent up the leaderboards.

We are still waiting on pricing.