Lenovo Doubles Down On AI Focus With Range of New Laptops And Desktops

By | 24 Apr 2024
(Image: Supplied by Lenovo)

Lenovo is doubling down on a plan to focus on the integration of AI in its PCs with the launch of its latest range of laptops and desktops.

Its new mobile workstations include the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, P16v i Gen 2, P16s i Gen 3, and P14s i Gen 5. The latest ThinkPad P series mobile workstations powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs deliver high-performance and energy-efficient AI-ready PCs.

Its new range of desktops meanwhile include a selection of ThinkCentre machines, namely the ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5, the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5, and the compact ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5. The desktops are powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop processors with up to 16 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of integrated NPU capability dedicated to processing AI workloads.

ThinkPad (Image: Supplied by Lenovo)

The ThinkPad P series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors up to Core Ultra 9 185H. These processors boast a combined integrated multi-processor package consisting of the CPU, NPU, and integrated GPU, designed to optimise the performance of AI features in over 100 applications.

The mobile workstation lineup offers select models configured with up to the NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada Generation laptop GPU, which provides 300 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to boost AI-powered productivity.

Here in Australia, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 will be available in late May 2024 at an expected starting price of A$6,099, while the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v i Gen 2 will be available later this month at a starting price of A$4,299. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 3 will be available from May 2024 at a starting price of A$2,849 and the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s i Gen 5 will be available next month too at prices starting from A$2,889.

ThinkCentre Family (Image: Supplied by Lenovo)

As for its newest line of desktops, Lenovo has announced the performance focused ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5, the flexible ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5, and the compact ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5.

Designed for multitasking, the ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5 tower and ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5 small form factor desktops are driven by an AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series desktop processor.

Lenovo positions the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5 as “a tiny desktop with full-size performance”. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700GE desktop processor, integrated graphics with AMD RDNA 3 technology and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory, while remaining, as Lenovo says, “small enough to hide behind a monitor.”

The launch date in Australia and pricing of the ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5 hasn’t yet been made available, though the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5 will be available from late May 2024 at a starting price of A$1,299 and the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5 will be available from June 2024 at a starting price of A$1,439.



banner

