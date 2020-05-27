Lenovo Debut 2-in-1 with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard

Lenovo has taken on Microsoft’s Surface range with its new 2-in-1 notebooks (the ‘Yoga Duet 7i’ and ‘IdeaPad Duet 3i’) featuring a detachable Bluetooth keyboard for the first time.

Product componentry closely resembles Microsoft’s popular Surface tablets (with kickstands on the back), however, with the addition of a Bluetooth connected keyboard.

The new Yoga Duet 7i offers more grunt with a 10th Gen i7 Intel Core CPU, Iris Plus GPU, 13-inch touchscreen display and infrared camera for facial log-in. The 2-in-1 notebook pledges around 10.8 hours of battery life.

Suitable for graphic design usage the device comes with an active stylus pen.

The new IdeaPad Duet 3i features an Intel Pentium CPU, 10.3-inch panel display and up to seven hours battery life.

Both products offer LTE support and are set to release internationally in June and July.

Whilst local pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, the revolutionary nature of the products and growth within the 2-in-1 convertible notebook space suggests its not unlikely they’ll land down under sometime later.

Pricing for the Yoga Duet 7i is tipped to be around US$1316, and IdeaPad Duet 3i around US$470.