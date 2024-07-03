HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Adds New Device To K-Series Tab Lineup

By | 3 Jul 2024
The Tab K11 Plus (Image: Sourced from Lenovo website)

Back in May, ChannelNews reported that Lenovo was set to introduce a new device, the Tab K11 Plus. The brand has now confirmed it with the global unveiling of the device.

The Tab K11 Plus features a Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is an octa-core 4G processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz.

The tab has an 11.45-inch 2K resolution display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 400 nit peak brightness.

Lenovo will offer the device with three RAM options: 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, and also three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, along with a microSD card slot.

The new device features a single 13MP main rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Tab K11 Plus (Image: Sourced from Lenovo website)

The tablet includes a USB-C charging port and comes with a 20W charging adapter. It also has an 8600 mAh battery, which Lenovo claims offers up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Additionally, the tablet packs four Dolby Atmos-supported speakers and two microphones. The device will ship with Android 14 OS. Also, Lenovo is believed to be working on both LTE and Wi-Fi variants of the device.

The Tab K11 Plus (Image: Sourced from Lenovo website)

While unveiling this device globally, Lenovo hasn’t confirmed the exact dates when it will arrive in specific markets such as Australia, or the pricing in individual markets too.

In Australia, Lenovo is expected to make a mark for itself in the notebook space this year. Top retailer JB Hi-Fi expects the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X to be one of its top sellers. The device could also spell the end of the Intel notebook era with the Qualcomm-powered Lenovo offering tipped to deliver growth for the retailer.



