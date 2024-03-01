Lenco has released its new LBT-345WA Bluetooth turntable, designed for individuals looking at purchasing their first turntable, engineered with input and components from Pro-Ject and Ortofon.

It’s been claimed that very few Bluetooth loudspeakers come with a good internal MM phono section, and this new Lenco device comes with the ability to disable it.

Using an external phono stage will reportedly provide a better listening experience, should the user choose to upgrade from the pre-installed Ortofon 2M Red cartridge to the 2M Blue or Goldring E4.

The built in switchable phono stage does allow any active speaker to be used, and the Bluetooth connection allows for Bluetooth speakers or headphones to be used wirelessly.

The turntable comes with a Chrome plated Record Stabiliser. This can be placed on the centre of the platter, and lightly presses on the record, ensuring even contact.

It also reduces unwanted vibrations, and delivers a stable rotation for accurate and balanced sound reproduction.

The turntable is available in a gloss walnut colour, and features a USB output for vinyl to digital conversion, as well as a felt slip-mat, and a detachable dust cover.

See below the full list of specifications of the device:

Drive: Belt Drive

Belt Drive Playback Speeds: 45 / 33⅓ RPM

45 / 33⅓ RPM Cartridge: Ortofon 2M Red

Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge Type: Moving Magnet

Moving Magnet Audio Out Connections: Stereo RCA, USB Type-B, Bluetooth 5.2

Stereo RCA, USB Type-B, Bluetooth 5.2 Built-in Phono Pre-Amplifier: Yes (Moving Magnet)

Yes (Moving Magnet) Bypass Phono Pre-Amplifier Option: Yes

Yes Removable Dust Cover: Yes

Yes Platter: Aluminium

Aluminium Dimensions (Inc. Dust Cover): 12.5 cm (H) x 42 cm (W) x 36 cm (D)

12.5 cm (H) x 42 cm (W) x 36 cm (D) Weight: 5.1 kg

See below a list of items that come in the box:

1x Lenco LBT-345WA Turntable

1x Felt Slip-Mat

1x RCA Cable

1x USB Cable

1x 45 RPM Adaptor

1x Counterweight

1x Record Stabiliser

1x Anti-Skating Weight

1x Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge

1x Removable Dust Cover

1x User Manual

The Lenco LBT-345WA turntable is currently available from Myer in Australia for A$799.

International Business Development Manager at Lenco, Winston Eade said, “This is a special turntable for us and one that speaks to our history of selling audio products since 1946. With an amazing value proposition and the inclusion of an Ortofon cartridge, this turntable stands as a testament to superior design and functionality. Seamlessly blending timeless hi-fi quality with modern features like Bluetooth and USB connectivity, that makes it so easy to use and enjoy music on speakers or headphones anywhere in your home.”