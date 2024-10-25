Home > Latest News > Len Wallis Audio Appointed As Sole NSW Outlet For Audio Research

Len Wallis Audio Appointed As Sole NSW Outlet For Audio Research

By | 25 Oct 2024
Audio Research

Audio Research which went through a tumultuous period of uncertainty regarding its ownership in a matter that landed up in the courts too, now seems to have put those issues behind it as it charts its way forward.

Len Wallis Audio has now been appointed as the sole NSW retail outlet for products from the American hi-fi manufacturer.

Len Wallis says that it has more than 45 years of experience within the high-end audio and home entertainment solutions space in Australia.

Its history goes nearly as far back as Audio Research which was founded in 1970 by William Zane Johnson who had been designing audio components since the 1950s.

Audio Research became reputed for the extensive use of valve technology in their products.

Audio Research

 

The company is regarded as one of the leading manufacturers of Hi-Fi components, with products ranging from the i50 integrated amplifier to their recently released Ref 330 mono-block power amplifiers, selling for $170,000/pair.

Audio Research was initially sold off by the McIntosh Group, and at the time there was speculation as to the potential viability of the business.

Audio Research Corporation was acquired by AR Tube Audio Corporation, a privately-owned Delaware-based corporation which includes Valerio Cora of Acora Acoustics Corporation as a director.

Audio Research

 

However, Audio Research confirmed that it would operate independently from Ontario-based Acora Acoustics, a high-performance loudspeaker corporation.

The acquisition was finally approved by a judge last year after an asset purchase agreement was made with Lighthouse Management Group.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Smart Personal Audio Market Grows More Than 10%
Judge Signs Off On Audio Research Deal
Audio Research Changes Owners No Details Revealed
Len Wallis Slashes Thousands Off Retail For Naim Focus Audio Bundles
Sony Puts Spotlight On Innovative 4K Home Cinema Installations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Tech Media Lower Ratings On LG TV’s After Move To Deliver WebOS AD’s to Older TV’s
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
LinkedIn Fined $506M For Illegally Processing Personal Data
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
US Makes It Easy To Exit Subscription Maze. Will Australia Follow?
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Judge Overturns Intel’s A$1.73 Billion Fine
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Definitive Technology has added to its Dymension Series with a new lineup of outdoor speakers. Under the Dymension umbrella are...
Read More