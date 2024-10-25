Audio Research which went through a tumultuous period of uncertainty regarding its ownership in a matter that landed up in the courts too, now seems to have put those issues behind it as it charts its way forward.

Len Wallis Audio has now been appointed as the sole NSW retail outlet for products from the American hi-fi manufacturer.

Len Wallis says that it has more than 45 years of experience within the high-end audio and home entertainment solutions space in Australia.

Its history goes nearly as far back as Audio Research which was founded in 1970 by William Zane Johnson who had been designing audio components since the 1950s.

Audio Research became reputed for the extensive use of valve technology in their products.

The company is regarded as one of the leading manufacturers of Hi-Fi components, with products ranging from the i50 integrated amplifier to their recently released Ref 330 mono-block power amplifiers, selling for $170,000/pair.

Audio Research was initially sold off by the McIntosh Group, and at the time there was speculation as to the potential viability of the business.

Audio Research Corporation was acquired by AR Tube Audio Corporation, a privately-owned Delaware-based corporation which includes Valerio Cora of Acora Acoustics Corporation as a director.

However, Audio Research confirmed that it would operate independently from Ontario-based Acora Acoustics, a high-performance loudspeaker corporation.

The acquisition was finally approved by a judge last year after an asset purchase agreement was made with Lighthouse Management Group.