German luxury camera manufacturer Leica has unveiled its latest 4K home cinema projector, the Cine Play 1 Plus, promising significantly brighter pictures and improved contrast in a compact, premium design.

The new projector builds on the original Cine Play 1, with Leica targeting consumers looking for a flexible home entertainment solution capable of delivering cinema-quality images without a dedicated theatre room.

One of the biggest upgrades is brightness, with the Cine Play 1 Plus delivering a claimed peak output of 4,200 ANSI lumens, allowing it to produce vivid images even in rooms with ambient light.

Contrast has also been improved, increasing from 1,500:1 on the previous model to 2,000:1, which Leica says delivers deeper blacks and greater detail in darker scenes.

The projector combines triple RGB laser technology with Leica’s proprietary image-processing system to produce 4K images with enhanced colour accuracy and clarity.

Support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG ensures compatibility with a wide range of high dynamic range content from streaming services and other sources.

Audio is handled by an integrated speaker system supporting Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual, although Dolby Atmos is notably absent.

Leica has also introduced several features designed to simplify installation and everyday use.

Automatic image alignment and autofocus allow the projector to adjust its picture within seconds, while an integrated tilting cradle makes it easier to position the image on a wall or screen.

An optional Leica Floor Stand 1 features a built-in power connection designed to eliminate visible cables for a cleaner installation.

The Cine Play 1 Plus retains Leica’s minimalist design approach, featuring a Bauhaus-inspired aluminium housing with a glass front panel and aluminium rear.

Despite its portable appearance, the projector does not include a battery and must be connected to mains power.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay, while the integrated VIDAA smart TV platform provides access to popular streaming services including Netflix and Disney+.

Leica says the combination of high brightness, flexible installation and integrated streaming makes the projector suitable for transforming a variety of living spaces into private cinemas.

The Cine Play 1 Plus is priced at £2,550 in the UK, placing it firmly in the premium projector market.

The projector is also heading to Australia, although local pricing and an official release date have yet to be confirmed.