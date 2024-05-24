Leica Camera will launch its D-Lux 8 compact digital camera in Australia on July 2, 2024.

The D-Lux was first introduced in 2003. Eight generations and several special editions later, the D-Lux has an extensive customer base.

The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3” CMOS sensor offering 22 MP (effective 17 MP), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 f/1.7–2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm).

The camera also offers DNG format shooting for photographers who prefer more control over their raw images.

The camera’s interface now has a “play,” “menu” and d-pad type control on the rear. On top, there’s a power switch in place of the “4K” button – functions that are inspired by the company’s Q lineup.

The D-Lux 8 integrates with the Leica FOTOS app that facilitates easy image transfer. The camera also comes equipped with a flash unit.

Leica has also unveiled a new range of accessories. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colours. Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera’s portfolio.

The recommended retail price for the D-Lux 8 will be around A$2605 including VAT in Australia and available at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store, as well as select retailers.

The latest D-Lux 8 has been a while in the making – the D-Lux 7 was released back in 2018. It’s expected to compete with the likes of Fujifilm’s X100 VI which has been well received since its launch earlier this year.