Lego To Release Jaws Set This August

By | 8 Jul 2024

Lego has revealed it will be releasing a Jaws Lego set this August, preparing for the 50th anniversary of the Steven Spielberg-directed film next year.

The set will be comprised of 1,492 pieces and come with a 90-second mini-movie, reimagining the film in Lego form.

The set will include the boat (the Orca), the shark, and minifigures of the main characters, Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and Sam Quint (Robert Shaw).

Additionally, there will be multiple items from their hunt, including a harpoon and a few bright yellow barrels.

The company has said the set will be available from August 6 for A$249.99, however, anyone enrolled in the Lego Insiders loyalty program will be able to purchase the set from August 3.

There will be an option to build the set on top of a base set to represent the ocean, or the pieces can be displayed separately, with a stand for the shark.

One of the tiles for the water set will be printed with the classic movie quote “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

The set was designed by Johnny Campbell and depicts the scene of The Orca getting attacked by the massive great white shark in the final act of the film.



