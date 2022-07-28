Lego has announced that it will be releasing a brick version of the infamous Atari 2600 game console on the first of August.

The new set will allow customers to build their own Atari 2600, full with a joystick controller that is said to feel like the original and three brick versions of infamous games – Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede.

Once completed, the console will sit at 3-inches high, 13-inches wide and 8.5 inches deep, according to the product description. The console is able to open at the front, revealing a pop-up side shot of a classic 80s gaming room, with movie posters, a miniature version of the console, a TV and more.

The actual 2600 was released in 1980, three years after the original was released in 1977.

“The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home,” said creator of the Lego set and lifelong Atari fan Chris McVeigh.

“This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and Lego, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”

The new set, which is recommended for those 18 or older, and features 2,532 pieces, has been released as a celebration of Atari’s 50th anniversary. It will be available for purchase on August 1st.