A leaked video showing Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro models has surfaced days before the company’s biggest product launch of the year, although the devices are likely non-functional display units.

The 14-second clip appears to show an iPhone 18 Pro Max in a new dark cherry finish alongside a blue iPhone 18 Pro inside a Russian retail store.

Neither handset’s display is switched on, fuelling speculation that the phones are dummy models rather than genuine pre-release devices. Similar replicas have reportedly become widely available to case manufacturers ahead of Apple’s launch.

Despite questions surrounding the video’s authenticity, its colours align with earlier leaks claiming the iPhone 18 Pro range will include dark cherry, sky blue, silver and dark grey finishes.

Dark cherry, also described as burgundy, is expected to become the hero colour of this year’s Pro lineup, replacing the cosmic orange finish introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Major external design changes are not expected, although Apple is tipped to introduce a smaller Dynamic Island and slightly larger displays measuring 6.3 inches on the Pro and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max.

More substantial changes are expected internally. Rumours point to an A20 Pro processor manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process, larger batteries, improved thermal management and a new Apple-designed modem.

A mechanical variable-aperture primary camera is also tipped, potentially giving users greater control over depth of field and improving performance across different lighting conditions.

However, the upgrades could come with significantly higher prices. TrendForce expects the iPhone 18 Pro to start between US$1,199 and US$1,299, while the Pro Max could begin between US$1,299 and US$1,399. Rising memory and component costs are being blamed for the anticipated increases.

An Australian leak separately claims Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is reportedly facing production bottlenecks, could start at A$3,700 and rise to A$4,700 for the 1TB model. Those prices remain unconfirmed.

Apple will reveal its new products from 3am AEST on September 10. The iPhone 18 Pro range is expected to be joined by the foldable iPhone Ultra, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.