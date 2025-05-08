Home > Latest News > Leaked Photos Reveal Xbox-Branded Asus ROG Ally 2 Handheld

Leaked Photos Reveal Xbox-Branded Asus ROG Ally 2 Handheld

By | 8 May 2025

Leaked regulatory images have revealed the first glimpse of the Asus ROG Ally 2 handheld gaming device, including a previously unconfirmed Xbox-branded version developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

Spotted by 91mobiles and VideoCardz through Indonesian certification filings and FCC listings, the leaks show two models of the upcoming ROG Ally 2, one in white and another in black, featuring a dedicated Xbox button on the front panel.

The black variant aligns with earlier reports of Microsoft and Asus co-developing an Xbox handheld under the codename “Project Kennan.”

The leaked FCC documents confirm some specifications, including a 7-inch 120Hz LCD display, similar to the original ROG Ally, and a redesigned form factor with improved moulded grips.

Internally, the Xbox version is said to feature an 8-core, 36W AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, while the white model will include a 4-core, 20W chip.

With certification processes underway, the devices are expected to be officially unveiled soon, potentially during Asus’ Computex presentation on May 20, shortly after Microsoft’s Build conference on May 19.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
The new Microsoft Surface Pro with the Flex Keyboard
Microsoft Set to Unveil Compact Surface Pro to Rival iPad Pro
Microsoft Follows Sony’s Lead with Xbox Price Hike
Visa Transforms Commerce With AI Agents
Microsoft To Relaunch Controversial ‘Recall’ AI Feature
Canva Takes On Microsoft and Google With AI Product Overhaul as Revenue Hits A$4.9 Billion
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Melbourne Gets New Entertainment Experience Centre Thats Cutting Edge
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/
Belkin SoundForm Isolate Review: A Budget-Friendly Option with Sustainability in Mind
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/
Shopify Upgrades AI Assistant Sidekick With Smarter Reasoning and Free Image Generation
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/
EB Games Recalls Zelda Light Up Sword Over Button Battery Safety Risk
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/
Tineco Expands Floorcare Range with High-Performance Carpet One Cruiser
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Melbourne Gets New Entertainment Experience Centre Thats Cutting Edge
Latest News
/
May 8, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Melbourne has a brand new audio experience centre which has been specifically designed for retailers who want to demonstrate a...
Read More