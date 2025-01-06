Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on January 22, with the company expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series including its Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra devices.

There have been several leaks over the last few months, with a new picture emerging this week from known tipster Jukanlosreve.

Posted on X on Jan 4, Jukanlosreve shows an image of what is reported to be the right side of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It showcases the slender bezels on its side and corners and the image appears to be possibly cropped from a larger picture.

The leak confirms some previous reports that the S25 Ultra was being designed with more rounded corners than its predecessor.

S25 Ultra Source: Ice Universe pic.twitter.com/cIAbJuoTlu — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 4, 2025

The rounded corners are similar to the rounder UI elements found in the One UI 7 software update that Samsung recently rolled out.

Samsung’s move to a softer-edged design is similar to what Google is doing with its Pixel lineup.

If the leaks are accurate and Samsung does start opting for rounded edges, it will make holding the Galaxy S25 Ultra much more comfortable than the sharper-edged Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the leaked image showcases the exterior of the new phone, there has been some speculation over the processor that Samsung will install in its S25 series too.

The choice that Samsung has its own Exynos processor or its rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely exclusively feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, Qualcomm’s high-end mobile processor.