New images of what appears to be a vanilla version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 have surfaced, courtesy of Android Headlines, in collaboration with @OnLeaks.

Just as Apple has chosen to stick to the overall design aesthetics of the iPhone 11 Pro for its newest iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung too seems happy to have the S25 share a similar design to its older S23 model.

There is the familiar vertical floating lens array at the back and the centrally positioned selfie camera at the top edge on the front. A notable change though is that the bezels look thinner.

The Galaxy S25, like the S24, is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display. Dimensions are slightly smaller on the Galaxy S25, versus the Galaxy S24. It’ll be roughly 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, while the Galaxy S24 was 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm.

A slimmer chassis could mean a few potential heating problems that Samsung would need to address. Samsung is going to have to manage the thermal headroom in a cramped space.

Some users have previously reported encountering heating problems on the smallest members of the Galaxy S series phones.

Most of Samsung’s efforts have been concentrated on the Ultra range, with entry-point Galaxy S phones sometimes displaying “device running hot” warnings while users are recording high-resolution videos under the sun — or engaged in similar demanding workflows.

Samsung has addressed heating concerns even with its latest fold series of phones. With the Galaxy Z Flip6 which was released in July, for example, Samsung added a vapour chamber which is essential for cooling the chipset. In the Z Flip6, it is reportedly even bigger than the one found inside the S24 Ultra.

Samsung is believed to be planning to use a new Qualcomm processor across its S25 series – it used a mix of its own Exynos and Qualcomm in its S24 series.

However, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely all feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC which is reported to be capable of competing with Apple’s latest A18 processor.