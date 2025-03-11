Renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a smartphone have been leaked ahead of its launch which is expected to be take place later this month.

Tipster @evleaks has shared images on X of the upcoming phone which appear to be a part of the marketing images for the phone.

They appear to suggest that the phone will be available in four colours: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Peony (pink), and Iris (purple).

Some of the marketing images for the Google Pixel 9a showcase features such as the Gemini AI being used, reported Gizmo China.

Another image highlights the phone’s IP68 rating which demonstrates that its dustproof body can survive being dunked into water.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, and will likely pack a Google Tensor G4 chipset.

A Tensor G4 chip inside the new device would mean that it would potentially be capable of supporting nearly all the same AI features found on current Pixel 9 devices.

There are conflicting reports as to the camera specs of the upcoming device. Some suggest that the phone will carry a 48MP main camera, compared to the 64MP sensor used in the Pixel 8a.

Other reports claim that the 9a will use the same main camera sensor in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while still further reports point to the Pixel 9a including a 13MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, along with a 13MP front camera.

As for the battery, a previous leak suggested that Google will opt for a 5,100 mAh battery in the 9a, an upgrade from the 4,492mAh battery found in the Pixel 8a.