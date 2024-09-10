Ever since Samsung unveiled its new generation of Fold devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris ahead of the Olympics, there has been speculation as to what the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would look like once it is released. Now, leaked images show what the device will likely look like.

Although similar to the Fold6, there are significant changes to this device, especially how slim it is compared to the Fold6.

Early rumours called it the “Galaxy Z Fold Slim,” and its dimensions support that when you consider that it is rumoured to be 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm folded. Despite its smaller size, the display aspect ratio is expected to be the same.

The power/lock button will double as a fingerprint scanner, and is located on the right-hand side of the phone. The volume up and down buttons sit above that power key.

The phone has a flat frame, with slightly rounded corners. It also has a camera island with three cameras on the back, and those cameras are even in the same spot as the Fold6.

The camera island does have a slightly different shape, it’s not as round as the one on the Galaxy Z Fold6, and it seems bit thicker too.

Previous leaks have suggested that the device will include a 200MP main camera on the back.

The main display will measure 8 inches, while the cover panel will be 6.5 inches diagonally.

Both displays will therefore be slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.

As of now, the phone is believed to be scheduled to launch exclusively in South Korea and China – but an Australia launch is not ruled out entirely. There are also no details yet as to the expected pricing or availability dates of it, though it is expected to become available before the end of this year.