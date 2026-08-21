Beats appears to be preparing a new pair of premium over-ear headphones designed with exercise in mind, with leaked retailer listings pointing to a model called the Beats 360.

The unannounced headphones briefly appeared on Amazon UK and other retail websites before the listings were removed. If the information proves accurate, the Beats 360 will combine active noise cancellation, sweat resistance, replaceable cushions and support for both Apple and Android devices.

Beats has yet to officially confirm the headphones, so specifications, pricing and availability remain subject to change.

The leak follows an unidentified Apple over-ear Bluetooth product carrying model number A3577 passing through the US Federal Communications Commission earlier this year. Beats has also previously teased a rounded headphone design in promotional material featuring football players.

One of the more notable features listed for the Beats 360 is an IPX4 water and sweat-resistance rating. That would make the headphones better suited to workouts than many premium over-ear rivals, where moisture can become a concern during regular gym use.

The design reportedly includes replaceable ear cushions and a replaceable headband cushion. Standard models are expected to ship with what Beats calls Performance Knit cushions, while softer UltraPlush alternatives and additional colours could be sold separately.

Making these components removable could also extend the usable life of the headphones, particularly for customers regularly exposing them to sweat.

According to the leaked information, the Beats 360 will feature adaptive active noise cancellation said to deliver up to 1.75 times stronger noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro.

Transparency mode and personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking are also expected, alongside a newly developed acoustic platform designed to provide stronger bass, lower distortion and an improved acoustic seal.

Beats also appears set to continue supporting both major smartphone ecosystems rather than reserving key features for Apple devices. One-touch pairing is reportedly supported on both Apple and Android platforms.

Physical controls on the rear of the ear cups are expected to provide access to volume, power, listening modes and other functions.

Voice calls could be handled through beamforming microphones and an AI-trained noise-reduction system designed to reduce background sound.

Battery life remains one of the larger unanswered questions. Leaked material reportedly describes endurance as lasting “all day” with active noise cancellation switched on, but no specific figure has emerged.

The headphones are expected to fold flat for storage and ship with a woven ripstop carrying case. Retail information also suggests a USB-C charging cable may be sold separately.

Black, Pink, Sky and Cloud colour options appeared in the listings, while Navy and Volt were reportedly shown for replacement cushions.

Pricing is tipped to start at approximately A$420 based on the leaked US price of US$299 and current exchange rates.

That would position the Beats 360 below several established premium noise-cancelling headphones when their US prices are converted directly into Australian dollars. The Beats Studio Pro works out at about A$492, Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2nd Gen at around A$505, Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen at roughly A$631, Sony’s WH-1000XM6 at about A$647 and Apple’s AirPods Max 2 at approximately A$772.

Those conversions do not necessarily indicate eventual Australian retail prices, which can differ because of taxes, regional pricing and distribution costs.

The Beats 360 could distinguish itself by focusing more heavily on active users rather than attempting to compete solely on noise cancellation or sound quality.

Full-size headphones remain popular for travel and office use, but fewer premium models are specifically designed for regular exercise. Sweat resistance and replaceable contact surfaces could therefore give the Beats 360 a clearer point of difference.

There are still several unknowns, including Bluetooth codec support, wired USB-C audio, exact battery life and whether the headphones will eventually replace the Studio Pro or sit alongside them as a more fitness-focused alternative.

An official announcement from Beats would be needed to confirm the leaked details and establish whether the Beats 360 will be released in Australia.

Features photo: A leaked image of the Beats 360 – Image Credit: Reddit