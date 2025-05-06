Beko ANZ has announced a major leadership change alongside the unveiling of its newly renovated support office in Ormeau, Queensland, signalling a refreshed chapter for the brand in Australia and New Zealand.

The company has welcomed Jim Kalotheos as its new Managing Director, following the retirement of long-serving leader John Brown.

Brown, who led Beko ANZ for over eight years, was praised by colleagues and senior executives for his role in shaping the brand’s success in the region.

Zafer Üstüner, Chief Commercial Officer of Beko Asia Pacific and CEO of Arçelik Hitachi, visited Australia to mark the transition, offering a personal tribute to Brown’s leadership and legacy.

Coinciding with the leadership handover, Beko ANZ unveiled its modernised headquarters, a space designed to reflect the company’s values of sustainability, collaboration, and innovation.

The open-plan office features natural light, collaborative zones, and environmentally conscious design elements aimed at supporting both team performance and wellbeing.

With a refreshed workspace and new leadership in place, Beko ANZ says it is well-positioned to continue its growth across the region.