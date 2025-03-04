Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update is reportedly throwing up major problems for Intel’s newest Core Ultra 9 285K desktop processors.

The development comes as Microsoft has made getting the latest Windows 11 security updates as no longer optional, with mandatory automatic updates now being pushed out onto consumer PCs.

The most recent Windows updates are reportedly interfering with Intel Core 9 Ultra 285 CPU speeds when a user minimises a program or the app is out of focus, reported Digital Trends citing a report from Neowin.

Apps are “massively throttled,” causing the CPU’s clock rate to plunge and deteriorating overall performance.

As a workaround, some users have begun using beta BIOS or changing power settings to preserve CPU performance.

The Windows 11 24H2 performance issues are not limited to specific apps, but are believed to be linked to the KB5050094 and KB5051987 security and AI updates.

Distributing the workload across all 24 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor cores, as some users have attempted to do, does not resolve the issue.

PCs running older Intel processors such as the Core i9-12900K are not affected by the latest glitch. Also, those using processors such as AMD Ryzen 9 9950X did not face similar problems.

Microsoft has a page dedicated to explaining some of the bugs that they’ve identified (or which users have reported to them) regarding Windows 11 24H2, and have outlined the patches for them. However, the company is yet to announce a fix for the latest issue.