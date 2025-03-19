First unveiled at CES 2025, Hisense has announced that its newest C2 and C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projectors are now available in Australia, including at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi.

Powered by Hisense’s proprietary LPU Digital Laser Engine, the C2 family of projectors offer screen sizes ranging from 65-inches to 300-inches.

Its digital laser engine coupled with Auto Magic AI and DTS:X technologies detect the screen surface, recognise its texture (whether its matte, concrete, or something else) as well as obstacles (light fittings, switches) and then optimises the output for the best viewing experience.

Hisense’s 4K AI Upscaler also works towards transforming content into 4K quality.

The projector’s gimbal design offers 360° horizontal and 135° vertical rotation, allowing the it to project on not just a screen or a wall, but even the ceiling.

Both projectors use the company’s advanced TriChroma technology to deliver better quality images with IMAX Enhanced certification and Dolby Vision support.

The C2 offers 2,000 ANSI lumens of peak brightness, while the C2 Ultra reaches 3,000 ANSI lumens of peak brightness and covers 110% of the BT.2020 colour gamut.

The C2 Ultra boasts of an integrated subwoofer and the company says that it also has a ‘Designed for Xbox’ plug-and-play optimisation feature, besides an optical zoom capability (0.9 ~ 1.5:1).

“We were blown away by the response our C2 and C2 Ultra received at CES 2025, echoing feedback from the Australian market and retailers that more and more customers are favouring bigger-screen, immersive entertainment,” said Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hisense ANZ.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to perfect every detail across both the C2 and C2 Ultra – from ultra-vivid colours and deep contrast to seamless connectivity and sleek design. We’re thrilled to bring the C2 family to market from this month and look forward to seeing the big-screen appetite continue to grow.”

The C2 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projector is priced at $3,499, while the C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projector costs $4,499.