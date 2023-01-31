HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Latest Apple Leak Shows IPhone 15 Design Surprise

Latest Apple Leak Shows IPhone 15 Design Surprise

31 Jan 2023

Apple devotees were taken aback last year with the differences between the iPhone 14 and the Pro model, but a new leak shows the difference between the iPhone 15 and its Pro version will be even wider.

Leaked Apple documents showcase multiple design disparities between the models, with confirmation the iPhone 15 Pro will exclusively house Apple’s new 3nm A17 chipset inside a redesigned chassis with solid state power and volume buttons.

Leaked information says even the connectivity will be different to previous models, with only the Pro version rolling out with WiFi 6E.

Prior leaks have already spilled that the cameras on the 15 will have improved cameras as well as exclusive ProMotion displays, though previous reports the upcoming iteration would feature a foldable version have been downplayed, with word being that Apple have shifted focus to a folding iPad instead.

This foldable iPad is believed to be coming with a carbon fibre kickstand, making it lighter and more durable.


