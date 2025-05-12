Home > Latest News > Last Munich Show Draws Aussie Hi-Fi Dealers to Europe’s Biggest Audio Event

Last Munich Show Draws Aussie Hi-Fi Dealers to Europe's Biggest Audio Event

12 May 2025

Australian audio retailers and distributors have gathered in Germany this week for the final edition of High End Munich, Europe’s largest hi-fi event.

From next year the trade show will relocate to Vienna, ending a decades-long run at Munich’s MOC Event Center. This year’s farewell event is packed with major launches.

Among the hundreds of brands exhibiting are many familiar names to the Australian market.

Audiolab has drawn interest with its precision audio gear, while Advance Paris is teasing new products following the success of its A12 Classic amplifier.

Chord Electronics is unveiling a new high-end analogue component in its Ultima Reference range.

Chord

Elipson, the French brand known for its spherical speakers, is debuting new additions to its Planet and Prestige Facet lines, while Eversolo is showing off its DMP-A10 music streamer.

Finnish giant Genelec has its five-way 8381A flagship speakers on demo, alongside colourful new variants of its compact The Ones series.

Genelec

Under the Harman International umbrella, JBL, Mark Levinson, and Arcam are showcasing several yet-to-be-disclosed releases.

IsoAcoustics is debuting new GAIA Neo isolation feet for better speaker performance, and Klipsch has its La Scala AL6 and Flexus 300 soundbar, complete with Dirac Live processing, on demo.

Musical Fidelity is rolling out its new B1 series, while Pro-Ject is expected to unveil a new special edition turntable. German high-end company T+A has its new Symphonia streaming amp and Talis S 330 speakers playing, while Technics, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is displaying its latest SL-1300G turntable and premium earbuds.

REL

In one of the show’s most eye-catching launches, subwoofer specialist REL is marking its 35th anniversary with two vibrant new finishes for its T/9x SE model.

WiiM is also back with more surprises following its recent string of affordable and smart streaming products that have caught the attention of budget-conscious hi-fi fans.

Stay tuned to ChannelNews for more High End Munich updates as they break.



