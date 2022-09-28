Laser has announced the appointment of Paul Malcolm as the new General Manager of its Private Label business.

Malcolm will lead the further growth of the private label business, while also overseeing International Business Development and Special Buys.

Further to this, Laser is expanding its dedicated operations in China, “adding further headcount” for its private label business. Malcolm will work closely with Laser’s expanding operations in China.

Malcolm comes to Laser from Myer, where he was Senior Category Buyer for the Appliances, Technology and Lifestyle, Luggage and Travel Goods categories. Before this he spent close to a decade at The Good Guys, climbing to National Category Manager for Visual, Furniture and Accessories.

“We welcome Paul into the LASER business and look forward to adding his significant industry expertise into our executive team as he drives forward our private label business and international development,” said MD Chris Lau.

“We have spent the last two years putting strong foundations in place for our private label business and developing meaningful new customer relationships.

“The significant investment we have made in this part of our business now enables us to scale up and meet the needs of both local and international customers, while also challenging ourselves to look at new categories and opportunities through maximising our supply chain, brand building capabilities and robust, longstanding retail partnerships.

“We are looking forward to supporting Paul as he continues to grow this part of the business and work closely with our expanding operations in China.”