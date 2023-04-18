HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 18 Apr 2023

High-end personal audio product makers Master & Dynamic have previously collaborated with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti and Leica. Now they’re on their third collab with Lamborghini, for special-edition versions of their flagship headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling MW75, as well as the noise-cancelling MW08 Sport wireless earbuds and MG20 wireless gaming headphones.

The MW08 Sport and MW75 use silver and black to showcase the Lambo logo, while MG20 goes gamer bold with green, as on Lamborghinis like their Huracán.

Besides the branding, the Lambo special editions are the same as the regular headphones, which should make them pretty schmick, except the gaming cans up the ante with sapphire glass for the faceplate.

M&D will be known to fans of Foxtel’s Succession, who will probably recognise the M&D MW08 earbuds after they were sported by Kendal Roy in a phone conversation in episode two of season four.



