Popstar Lady Gaga is facing a $100 million (A$150M) trademark lawsuit from California surf brand Lost International, which claims the singer’s ‘Mayhem’ logo for her latest album and merchandise is “nearly identical” to their own.

Lost International, a surf and lifestyle brand established in the 1980s, alleges that Gaga has misappropriated their long-standing ‘Mayhem’ branding, which they trademarked in 2015.

The lawsuit, filed in California district court, asserts that the design used on Gaga’s merchandise is confusingly similar to their own and could mislead consumers into thinking the products are affiliated with the surf company.

According to the complaint, Lost International sent Gaga’s team a cease-and-desist letter, which was ignored. The company is now seeking damages, legal fees, and a jury trial.

Gaga’s legal team has fired back, calling the lawsuit “opportunistic and meritless.” Her attorney, Orin Snyder, dismissed the claims, stating that Gaga’s album Mayhem has been a global success and that the lawsuit is simply an attempt to profit from her achievements.

The lawsuit comes as Gaga prepares for her upcoming Mayhem Ball world tour, set to kick off in July. Meanwhile, Lost International, known for its surfboards and apparel, argues that their brand’s goodwill is at stake in the ongoing legal battle.