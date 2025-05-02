Audio manufacturer L-Acoustics has taken down two counterfeit operations in Europe that had been renting out fake versions of its premium loudspeakers and electronics.

The counterfeit equipment, discovered in Germany and Norway, posed serious safety risks as some components were found to be just half the strength of genuine parts.

The crackdown forms part of the French company’s global push against counterfeit audio gear, with implications for event operators and rental companies in Australia where L-Acoustics products are widely used in concerts, festivals and major venues.

In the German case, a rental firm was caught using counterfeit L-Acoustics Kara loudspeakers. The court ruled against the company, rejecting its claim that it bore no responsibility because it only rented, rather than sold, the fake products. The court also mandated the company disclose its supplier network, opening the door for broader investigations into international counterfeit rings.

In Norway, L-Acoustics acted swiftly against a rental company who were supplying fake products for student celebrations. The company admitted liability, agreed to pay damages, and ceased additional counterfeit orders from China.

“Beyond infringing on our IP, these fakes present a real danger,” said Laurent Ostojski, Senior Legal Counsel at L-Acoustics. “Some of the counterfeit amplifiers had already failed prior to seizure. Others were being used in confined spaces with high occupancy – it’s an unacceptable risk.”

All the seized gear is being shipped to L-Acoustics’ headquarters in France for forensic analysis and then responsibly recycled by French WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) organisation eCologic. The destruction process is supervised by bailiffs to ensure full legal compliance and environmental safety..

“We applaud the courts in Germany and Norway for helping us protect public safety and maintain the integrity of the professional audio market,” Ostojski added.