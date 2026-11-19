Kuvings Australia has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering significant discounts across its range of cold press juicers, blenders, kitchen accessories and commercial appliances, with selected juicers reduced by as much as $900.

Running until Monday 30 November, the promotion includes savings on several of the company’s most popular juicing appliances, alongside discounts on vacuum blenders, food storage containers and kitchenware.

One of the headline offers is the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer, reduced from $1,199 to $699, a saving of $500. Designed to simplify home juicing, the appliance features a four-litre hopper that allows users to load larger quantities of fruit and vegetables before starting the extraction process. It is available in four colours.

The Kuvings EVO820 Cold Press Juicer has also been discounted from $899 to $499, saving $400. The model features a self-feeding chute designed to reduce food preparation and is available in three colour options.

For commercial kitchens, cafés and juice bars, the Kuvings CS700 Commercial Juicer has been reduced from $2,295 to $1,395, representing a saving of $900. The appliance features an 88mm-wide feeding chute and NSF certification, making it suitable for commercial food preparation environments.

Kuvings is also offering substantial reductions across its blender range. The SV500M Vacuum Blender in red has been reduced by 50 per cent, from $999 to $499, while the silver version is available for $579, down from $999.

Vacuum blending technology is designed to reduce air exposure during processing, helping to minimise oxidation in blended ingredients.

The Kuvings CB850 Commercial Blender is available for $1,198, reduced from $1,995, while the CB1000 Chef Vacuum Blender has dropped from $3,295 to $1,995. The CB1000 features a commercial-grade design, sound enclosure and 37 preset programs.

Beyond appliances, the Black Friday promotion extends to juicer accessories and kitchen storage products. The Ultimate Juicer Accessory Pack has been reduced from $417.35 to $149, while the Citrus Juicer Accessory Pack is available for $119, down from $328.35.

Selected Pack and Stack silicone food storage containers are also discounted, including a 20-piece kitchen bundle reduced from $145 to $78. A 16-piece mixed-size container set has been reduced from $167 to $79.95.

Additional offers include acacia wood serving boards, kitchen accessories, recipe books and selected wellness products.

Commercial customers can also take advantage of discounted appliance bundles. The CB850 Blender and CS700 Juicer package has been reduced from $4,290 to $2,499, while the CB1000 Blender and CS600 Juicer combination is available for $3,195, down from $5,290.

The sale provides an opportunity for Australian households and commercial operators to purchase cold press juicing and blending equipment at reduced prices ahead of the summer season.

Kuvings has confirmed that its Black Friday offers are available only while stocks last, with no further discounts applicable.

The Kuvings Black Friday 2026 sale concludes on Monday 30 November, with the full range of discounted products available through the company’s Australian website.