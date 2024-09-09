Kordz – the Melbourne company that took cables to the world – has wrapped up at CEDIA 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

The Termination Challenge – where systems integrators put their termination skills to the test – was again part of the exhibition, at which Kordz shared a stand with its US distribution partner Future Ready Solutions.

Founded in 2003, Kordz says it works in partnership with working in partnership with technology players such as CEDIA, HDMI, DPL Labs and HDBaseT.

Among the products Kordz was promoting at CEDIA 2024 was the Pro SlimCat Cat6 Patch Cord BeltPak (main photo, above).

“One of the most tedious exercises systems technicians encounter in network cabling is the removal and installation of dozens, if not hundreds, of individual patch cords from single-use packaging,” says Kordz.

“Further impacting job profitability is the time and cost to freight, store, carry and dispose of traditionally bulky patch cord packaging.”

Kordz says the BeltPak comprises a compact 10-pack belt of Kordz’ patch cords in perforated, tear-off packs made from 100% recyclable paper.

“The format makes it quick and easy for systems technicians to count and carry the exact amount needed, and sling them over the shoulder, leaving hands free for other tasks.”

Available in black and blue.

The company also has the Pro 24AWG RJ45 Crimp Connector, which it says is “engineered to deliver robust, long-lasting performance. It features an innovative composite construction that combines the snap-proof latch with a transparent body for ease of field termination.

“Pair it with the optional Strain Relief and Locking Pin for additional robustness and terminate with the One Series Crimping Tool”.

Meanwhile, the Kordz One XLR Connector has gold-plated solid pins and a zinc-alloy shell, and was designed to “withstand the rigours of frequent use”, while the One Balanced Audio Cable, engineered for professional audio installations, has high-purity stranded OFC conductors and a comprehensive aluminium foil shield for 125% coverage.

“This ensures minimal signal interference over extended distances,” says Kordz.

Next stop for the Kordz team is the Ei Live! Show in the UK on September 18 and 19.