Home > Latest News > Kordz Cables, Crimpers And Connectors At CEDIA 2024

Kordz Cables, Crimpers And Connectors At CEDIA 2024

By | 9 Sep 2024

Kordz – the Melbourne company that took cables to the world – has wrapped up at CEDIA 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

The Termination Challenge – where systems integrators put their termination skills to the test – was again part of the exhibition, at which Kordz shared a stand with its US distribution partner Future Ready Solutions.

 

Kordz Termination Challenge at CEDIA 2024.

 

Founded in 2003, Kordz says it works in partnership with working in partnership with technology players such as CEDIA, HDMI, DPL Labs and HDBaseT.

Among the products Kordz was promoting at CEDIA 2024 was the Pro SlimCat Cat6 Patch Cord BeltPak (main photo, above).

“One of the most tedious exercises systems technicians encounter in network cabling is the removal and installation of dozens, if not hundreds, of individual patch cords from single-use packaging,” says Kordz.

 

Kordz at CEDIA 2024.

 

“Further impacting job profitability is the time and cost to freight, store, carry and dispose of traditionally bulky patch cord packaging.”

Kordz says the BeltPak comprises a compact 10-pack belt of Kordz’ patch cords in perforated, tear-off packs made from 100% recyclable paper.

“The format makes it quick and easy for systems technicians to count and carry the exact amount needed, and sling them over the shoulder, leaving hands free for other tasks.”

Available in black and blue.

 

Kordz Pro 24AWG RJ45 Crimp Connector.

 

The company also has the Pro 24AWG RJ45 Crimp Connector, which it says is “engineered to deliver robust, long-lasting performance. It features an innovative composite construction that combines the snap-proof latch with a transparent body for ease of field termination. 

“Pair it with the optional Strain Relief and Locking Pin for additional robustness and terminate with the One Series Crimping Tool”.

 

One XLR Connector by Kordz.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Kordz One XLR Connector has gold-plated solid pins and a zinc-alloy shell, and was designed to “withstand the rigours of frequent use”, while the One Balanced Audio Cable, engineered for professional audio installations, has high-purity stranded OFC conductors and a comprehensive aluminium foil shield for 125% coverage.

“This ensures minimal signal interference over extended distances,” says Kordz.

Next stop for the Kordz team is the Ei Live! Show in the UK on September 18 and 19.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
HDMI 2.1 Cables Longer And More Reliable Than Ever
cygnett power dock
Cygnett Brings In New Range Of Accessories For Smartphones & Watches
Indi Imports Showcases New Electronic Furniture Portfolio – NorStone
Belkin Re-Enter Audio Market With Rockstar Headphones
Belkin Release Its Strongest Cable Yet
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

McKenzie Says Qantas-Jetstar Split Talk Is Just A Beat Up
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/
New iPhones To Use Next-Gen Arm Chip Technology For AI
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/
Smiggle Boss Shown The Door For Alleged ‘Serious Misconduct’
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/
The BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) is designed to bring a professional-grade cinematic HDR experience into the home.
Sony Showcases New Range of 4k Projectors
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/
Klipsch, Onkyo And Dirac Live Collaborate On New Sound Bar
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

McKenzie Says Qantas-Jetstar Split Talk Is Just A Beat Up
Latest News
/
September 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
For a few hours at least it appeared as if the Coalition was angling towards breaking up Qantas and Jetstar...
Read More