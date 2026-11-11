Most soundbars are designed to sit discreetly beneath a television, but a new audio company is taking a different approach with a Dolby Atmos soundbar that looks more like a piece of furniture than traditional home entertainment equipment.

The Knit Form is the debut product from Knit Sound Company, combining a soft, sculptural exterior with a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio system.

Unlike conventional soundbars with rigid plastic or metal finishes, the Knit Form is wrapped in a proprietary material called Threadform, designed to give it the appearance of a cushion while concealing a solid internal structure.

Despite its unusual design, the soundbar packs serious audio hardware, including 14 channels of Class D amplification and two integrated subwoofers.

Users can also customise the centre-channel voice array through the Knit app, allowing dialogue reproduction to be adjusted to suit individual preferences.

Connectivity includes HDMI eARC for television audio, Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming and Auracast for private listening.

AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect are also supported through a Wi-Fi-connected television.

Knit Sound Company was founded by Joel Sietsema, a former senior product manager and brand leader at Sound United, the parent company of premium audio brands Denon and Marantz.

Sietsema says the aim was to create a soundbar that delivers impressive audio performance without disrupting the appearance of a living room.

The Knit Form is available in five finishes — Cloud White, Slate Black, Pebble, Sandstone and Ember — allowing buyers to match the soundbar with their existing furnishings.

Priced at US$999 (approximately A$1,400), the Knit Form enters a competitive premium soundbar market that includes established products such as the Sonos Arc Ultra.

Initial availability is limited to the United States, with Australian pricing and release details yet to be confirmed.