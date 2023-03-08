HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Kmart Looking At ChatGPT For Customer Service, HR

By | 8 Mar 2023

Kmart Group’s chief information officer has revealed the retailer is looking at “multiple” ways in which it could implement ChatGPT into its everyday operations.

Chief information officer Brad Blyth told a Microsoft-convened webinar last month that the tool had challenged thinking about the role that such technology could play in a retail environment.

“I dont think we’ve got enough time yet with it to kind of tap into it, but it’s really changed what we think is our strategy going forward of what’s capable with technology in this area,” CIO Brad Blyth said at a Microsoft conference.

“I don’t think we’ve quite comprehended exactly what it’s capable of doing yet. The obvious ones are how we interact with and service customers. Is there a way we can use this tool to give our customers a much more meaningful experience than what they have today?

“If they’re ringing up to find a product or to get some more information or to ask us a question, is [ChatGPT] now an option?

“We’re really starting to kind of explore all these potential use cases.”

Blyth also speculated it could be used as a human resources tool.

“Even onboarding staff and helping staff navigate their day-to-day tasks; is ChatGPT an option to basically train our staff?”



