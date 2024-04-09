Klipsch has partnered with Onkyo to release its new Flexus Soundbar Systems, which were first unveiled at CES 2024.

This new range is the first to come from a collaboration with AVR maker Onkyo. Klipsch claims the series features advances in audio performance, modularity, connectivity, and setup.

The system comes with the Flexus Core 100, and Core 200 soundbars, the Flexus Surr 100 wireless surround speakers, and the Flexus Sub 100 wireless subwoofer.

The system features an electronics package ensuring reliability. Sources claim each product has undergone over 1,000 points of rigorous testing. However, no details have been provided about the testing.

The Core 100 is the entry model, and is a 2.1 channel soundbar, which includes Dolby Atmos decoding with flexible connectivity. This includes HDMI eARC, optical, USB-C, and Bluetooth.

The Klipsch Connect Plus app for iOS and Android offers one-tap access to input selection, EQ presets, and firmware updates.

The soundbar has a 28-inch width, as well as high-efficiency 2.25-inch aluminium drivers and dual 4-inch built-in subwoofers.

Moving on to the Core 200, which is a 3.1.2 channel soundbar, 44-inches wide, with two 2.25-inch elevation drivers, four front-firing 2.25-inch aluminium drivers, which have been tuned by Klipsch, and dual 4-inch built-in subwoofers.

It also features Klipsch horn loading technology, and both soundbars were designed for expansion with optional speakers and subwoofers.

Next is the Flexus Surr 100 wireless surround speakers, which are equipped with 3-inch full-range drivers.

There are flexible placement and wall-mounting options, and each one doesn’t require any wires to connect to the soundbar. They do however, need to be plugged into a wall outlet for power supply.

Lastly, there’s the Flexus Sub 100 wireless subwoofer, which delivers powerful bass, due to its high excursion woofer. It doesn’t sacrifice low latency or musicality.

It has a compact, sealed design, and the Flexus Core models allow for the pairing of two subwoofers.

Setup is easy thanks to Klipsch’s Transport technology, which uses the pre-paired USB transmitter (included with the speakers and subwoofers), to allow the Core models to connect quickly.

All models feature rounded vertical edges, and the soundbars offer wood grain-textured top panels, accented by metal grilles, which cover the upfiring drivers and cloth-wrapped front and sides.

The Flexus Sound System is available from the official Klipsch website in the US. See pricing below:

Flexus Core 100: U$349.00 (approx. A$528.00).

U$349.00 (approx. A$528.00). Flexus Core 200: U$499.00 (approx. A$755.00).

U$499.00 (approx. A$755.00). Flexus Surr 100: U$249.00 (approx. A$376.00).

U$249.00 (approx. A$376.00). Flexus Sub 100: U$299.00 (approx. A$452.00).

Australian pricing and availability are yet to be revealed. More information can be found on the official Klipsch website.