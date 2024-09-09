Klipsch’s new Flexus Core 300, produced in conjunction with Onkyo and unveiled in recent days at CEDIA 2024, is being pushed as the “world’s first sound bar with Dirac Live license included”, and the company is fairly chuffed.

“I have experienced only a few products in my tenure with Klipsch that have the capability to shift the trajectory of our business in such a dramatic way,” said Klipsch CEO, Paul Jacobs.

“The fusion of the Klipsch and Onkyo engineering efforts in the Flexus series, now coupled with the world’s first integration of Dirac Live, the Core 300 marks a significant milestone for the company.”

Klipsch says Dirac Live “enhances the performance of the Flexus Core 300 in any listening space as it corrects for both the magnitude and phase of the entire sound system, including the room itself – resulting in more transparent, balanced sound, tighter bass, improved staging, and enhanced clarity”.

The Flexus Core 300 is the flagship in the Flexus Series range, above the Core 200 and Core 100, both released earlier this year.

Offering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X presentation, Klipsch says the Core 300 features two 2.25-inch up-firing and two 2.25-inch side-firing drivers, complemented by four front-firing 2.25-inch “meticulously tuned by expert acousticians”.

“With its four 4-inch built-in subwoofers, the Core 300 delivers powerful bass from a relatively small footprint. Additionally, a dedicated center channel equipped with Klipsch’s … horn-loaded tweeter technology delivers superior vocal intelligibility that guarantees clear dialogue at any volume.”

The soundbar comes with mic in box and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and Ethernet connectivity.

Inputs/outputs are HDMI (8K passthrough), HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, USB-C, Digital Optical and Subwoofer (RCA) and is compatible with control systems including Control4 and RTI.

It weighs in at 15.5kg.

The Flexus Core 300 comes with a suggested retail price of US$999 (A$1,495).

Fredric Tapper, Dirac’s VP of Home & Pro Audio, said the collaboration with Klipsch on the Flexus Core 300 sound bar “proves that cutting-edge room correction technology is no longer just for the high-end AVR market – it’s now also for the mainstream consumer audio market”.