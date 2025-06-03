Premium Audio Company (PAC) has announced a major collaboration with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, making its flagship brands Klipsch and Onkyo the exclusive promotional audio partners for the upcoming film “Jurassic World Rebirth,” scheduled for theatrical release on July 2, 2025.

The partnership represents PAC’s largest global collaboration to date, leveraging nearly 80 years of audio engineering expertise from both Klipsch and Onkyo to enhance the home entertainment experience for the latest chapter in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise.

“We’re incredibly excited to debut our biggest global collaboration with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment around this thrilling new era in this iconic film franchise,” said Dave Gans, Global Vice President of Marketing at Premium Audio Company.

“Both Klipsch and Onkyo have spent nearly 80 years perfecting the art of immersive sound engineered to put fans right in the heart of the action.”

As part of the promotional campaign, PAC will provide authorised retailers with dynamic in-store promotions and engaging point-of-sale materials designed to create immersive shopping environments.

The initiatives will allow customers to experience Klipsch speakers and Onkyo electronics while demonstrating how the audio solutions bring the film’s iconic dinosaur sounds to life.

Retailers will receive access to co-branded content enabling demonstrations of how the industry-leading audio equipment reproduces the movie’s distinctive roars, stomps, and chomps.

The collaboration aims to showcase the powerful performance capabilities of both audio brands through association with the high-action film.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” represents a new direction for the enduring franchise, coming three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as covert operations expert Zora Bennett, alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, the story takes place five years after “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The plot follows an extraction team racing to a dangerous island research facility to secure genetic material from the three most colossal dinosaur species, whose DNA holds the key to life-saving medical benefits.

The film is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

The cast also includes Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.

Fans can follow campaign updates through Klipsch and Onkyo’s social media channels, with additional product information available at Klipsch.com and Onkyo.com.

The partnership positions both audio brands to capitalise on the anticipated summer blockbuster’s release while demonstrating their home theatre capabilities to franchise enthusiasts.