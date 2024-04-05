Superstar rock band, KISS, have sold their music catalogue to the same company that designed ABBA’s hologram concerts.

Known for their black and white face paint and metallic outfits, the band have also okayed the purchase of its trademark and face paint designs by Pophouse Entertainment Group.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and it’s reportedly worth about U$300 million (approx. A$455 million). It includes publishing rights and master recordings.

After the sale is complete, there are plans for a biopic and KISS-themed experience.

Founded by ABBA singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, the company has previously signed a deal with KISS, to turn the band into avatars, similar to those used in the ABBA Voyage arena show concerts.

Gene Simmons, the band’s bassist said, “We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come because what Pophouse is doing is breaking rules.”

“We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a Kiss-themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting.”

Pophouse has said the band will stay “active” and will be involved in future projects.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer announced back in December that their legacy will continue in digital form.

The virtual KISS was previewed at a concert, performing ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You’ at the end of the show.

Paul Stanley said, “Our journey with Pophouse is fuelled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture.”

“As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the Kiss experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill.”

“This partnership is not just a chapter, it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality.”

In February, Cyndi Lauper also announced a partnership with Pophouse. This will see her sell her music catalogue.

Plans also include projects such as live shows, and small screen plans.

Pophouse Entertainment’s chief executive, Per Sundin said, “Kiss has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture.”

“The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal.”

“We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavours, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of Kiss.”

In the past, many celebrities and fans have been inspired by the iconic KISS looks.

Most recently, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, JoJo Siwa replicated the makeup and outfits.

When Pophouse was asked if someone using the KISS makeup commercially would need permission, it said, “The iconic make up has always been trademarked and will continue to be so.”

The avatar show for KISS is set to take place in 2027.