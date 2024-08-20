Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom who is facing extradition from New Zealand to the US in regards to criminal charges relating to the defunct filesharing website Megaupload has vowed to continue fighting.

The New Zealand government supports the extradition. Last week, a spokesperson confirmed that New Zealand’s Justice minister Paul Goldsmith signed an extradition order for Dotcom.

However, no extraction date was confirmed for the German-born Dotcom. “I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial,” Goldsmith said in a statement. “As is common practice, I have allowed Mr Dotcom a short period of time to consider and take advice on my decision.”

“I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” Dotcom posted in response on X last week. He added that he had a plan, without providing any details.

One of his legal advisers, Ira Rothken, later said the team was working on a judicial review of the

extradition order, reported Bloomberg.

After more than 12 years of injustice “the fight for justice continues,” Rothken said in a post on X.

Megaupload is alleged to have been responsible for the biggest copyright infringement in US history.

Prosecutors allege that Megaupload, which once accounted for 4 per cent of all internet traffic, generated more than $175 million (A$260.01 million) in criminal proceeds from the exchange of pirated films, music and files.

Dotcom and his co-accused maintained their innocence. In 2022, two of his co-defendants struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid extradition and potentially testify against Dotcom.

Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk pleaded guilty in a New Zealand court and were sent to prison.

In January 2012, armed police raided Dotcom’s Auckland mansion, after having received information from the FBI. It set in motion 12 years of legal battles to extradite Dotcom.

In the meanwhile, Dotcom also reportedly agreed to a confidential settlement from the police after he sought damages for unreasonable use of force during the raid.