HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kids Edition Of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Revealed

Kids Edition Of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Revealed

By | 5 Apr 2024

Last October, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Now, a new Kids Edition has been revealed, which is similar to the Tab A9, but with several accessories making it more kid friendly.

Bundled accessories for this version include the Kids Puffy case, Crayon stylus, 15W travel adaptor, and stickers.

It’s exclusively available in LTE trim and is packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 4G connectivity. Software has been tweaked and it comes preinstalled with the Samsung Kids app.

This app allows parents to customise the experience of the child, adding screen time limits, app restrictions, and monitoring online activities.

The case has thick lips all around, protecting the device from drops and preventing kids getting hurt by it if it accidentally falls on them.

The Crayon stylus allows kids to get creative in many tasks, giving them the feel of a crayon.

Currently, the device is retailing for MYR 800 in Malaysia (approx. A$256), and is available on the official Samsung store. It’s unclear when this product will become available in other countries.

Samsung has said the device will be available while stocks last.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Samsung Tipped To Post Highest Profit In Six Quarters
New Samsung Galaxy S24 Version Leaked
Lululemon & Nike Sales Are Slumping, Will Wearables Be Next?
Upcoming Samsung Watch & Z Fold Specs Leaked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
Questions Raised About Westfield Owner’s Business Strategy
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
Amazon
Amazon Free Cash Flow Nears Record Level
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
ALDI Starts Selling Solar Kits
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
Google Considering Paywall For AI
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Electronics posted a handsome Q1 2024 preliminary operating profit of about 6.6 trillion won (approx. $7.4 billion). It beat...
Read More