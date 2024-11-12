Home > Latest News > Kickstart The Party With Bartesian Cocktail Maker

Kickstart The Party With Bartesian Cocktail Maker

By | 12 Nov 2024

The very idea of a cocktail being made by a pod, instead of a human using a dash of this and a splodge of that, and giving it some with the wrist, is not to everyone’s taste.

But if you’re not up for spending $35 and trudging into town in your finest, yet are partial to the occasional Old Fashioned, or fruity Rum Swizzle, then the Bartesian Cocktail Maker may pique your interest.

It could also be quite handy if you’re hosting a party and don’t fancy spending the night on the cocktail shaker.

It’s been around overseas for a few years, but the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is enjoying a resurgence, and is among the latest products listed at JB Hi-Fi. Much of the company’s focus appears to be on broadening its already bulging range of flavours.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker.

Here’s how it works.

The machine comes with five glass spirit bottles, one each for five types of alcohol – gin, rum, vodka, whiskey or tequila. There are only four slots on the sides of the contraption, meaning you need to swap to your gin and rum bottles depending on the cocktail you want to make.

The idea is that you fill the bottles – which remind of drips in a hospital ward – with your own supply, meaning you can choose booze from the bottom, top or middle shelf.

Then you add an alcohol-free Bartesian cocktail capsule from a range of dozens – anything from Long Island Iced Tea, Margarita, Amaretto Sour to Espresso Martini, Bananas Foster, Bloody Mary, Hurricane and Sex On The Beach.

The machine will ascertain which pod you’re using via barcode scan and select the appropriate alcohols to add to the mix. 

 

How it works.

 

Close the lid on the pod to pierce it – some users recommend doing this twice on certain cocktails – and the display screen will suggest the best glass to use. 

You can choose the strength of the drink, and garnish with fruit, or add sugar, salt or spice to the rim of the glass.

The drinks come out at room temperature, so pour over ice as required. 

 

Bartesian Long Island Iced Tea capsule.

 

At the back of the machine is a chamber for water, which is used for cleaning after each cocktail is made.

Bartesian is a company based in Chicago, Illinois, and was founded about a decade ago.

The cocktail maker is at JB Hi-Fi for $649. A packet of eight cocktail capsules is $34. You can also buy seasoned-themed capsules via the Bartesian website.



,
