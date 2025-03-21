More details and key specs of Motorola’s upcoming Edge 60 Fusion which is tipped to launch in Australia soon have now leaked.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav took to X to confirm key specs including the Edge 60 Fusion’s 6.7-inch quad curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely feature Full HD+ resolution too.

The upcoming device is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC processor, while its predecessor had a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The Dimensity 7400 has, according to media reports, clocked CPU speeds of up to 2.6GHz, “exceptional” energy efficiency, and native support for tools such as Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0 and “best-in-class” AI.

The rear will feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main sensor and a 13MP secondary shooter, most likely an ultra-wide angle lens.

The front camera is expected to be a 32MP shooter and will support video calls and selfies.

A large 5,500mAh battery pack is reported to power the Edge 60 Fusion, up from the up from the 5,000mAh cell capacity of last year’s Edge 50 Fusion. The new device is also expected to offer fast charging support.

One of the key selling points of the phone is its durability with a military grade rating (MLT 810 STD) along with an IP69 rating.

This would mean the device will be able to withstand drops and shocks while also being dustproof and capable of surviving high pressure, salt, vibration, the occasional drop on hard surfaces and high temperature water jets too.

Exact launch dates and pricing for the upcoming device in Australia are yet to be confirmed, but an indication of its price may come from current pricing of the 256GB version of the Edge 50 Fusion which is available for $599.