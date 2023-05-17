Key Samsung Australia mobile executives are in Vietnam this week being briefed on the July 26th launch of a new range of foldable phones that are set to face new competition from the likes of Motorola who are set to launch a brand new Razr complete with larger screen on June 1st.

Samsung, who have witnessed growth in the foldable market despite falls across the board, are set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 which are being described as two of 2023’s most anticipated foldable releases.

A teaser video posted to the @Moto Twitter account last night with the caption “Flip the script. June 1.” The six-second teaser shows the silhouette of a pair of folding phones behind the Moto logo.

Tipped to be called the Razr 40 the new device is set to be ranged by both carriers and mass retailers in Australia including JB Hi Fi .

What Samsung Australia staff are being briefed on in Vietnam where the devices are manufactured, is the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 which were set to be released in August but were bought forward due to Samsung wanting th4e launch revenue in this quarter’s earnings.

There is also speculation that it was bough forward because of Google’s recently announced Google Pixel Fold which is tipped for Australia later this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have a very similar design to the Z Fold 4, though there are reports of a new hinge design that could improve durability and reduce the intensity of the display crease. We’re also expecting a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, brighter displays, louder speakers, and 12GB of RAM.

Things get even more exciting when we start looking at the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s widely reported that the Flip 5 is getting a larger cover screen this year similar to the new Razr 40, potentially allowing for greater display viewing.

Samsung Australia management are refusing to comment.